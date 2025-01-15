Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. General Electric comprises approximately 0.7% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $580,200,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $2,963,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 55.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.47.

General Electric Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $176.77 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $100.95 and a 52-week high of $194.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.74. The firm has a market cap of $191.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,036.57. This trade represents a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

