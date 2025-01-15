Radnor Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.64.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $198.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.