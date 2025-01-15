Radnor Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,134 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 156.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Target by 330.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.57.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $136.18 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.51%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

