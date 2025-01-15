Rajeev Saggar Sells 6,249 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) insider Rajeev Saggar sold 6,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $73,613.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,170.64. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rajeev Saggar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Rajeev Saggar sold 2,526 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $28,265.94.

LQDA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.36. 552,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,753. Liquidia Co. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 735.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 140,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 123,402 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,702,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 927,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 230,820 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 72,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LQDA. Scotiabank began coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

