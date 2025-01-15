Redcentric (LON:RCN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 127.75 ($1.56) and traded as low as GBX 122 ($1.49). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 122 ($1.49), with a volume of 33,742 shares changing hands.

Redcentric Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £201.18 million, a PE ratio of -6,340.50 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 119.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 127.75.

Get Redcentric alerts:

Redcentric Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20,000.00%.

Redcentric Company Profile

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redcentric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcentric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.