Rep. James Comer Purchases Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Representative James Comer (R-Kentucky) recently bought shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH). In a filing disclosed on January 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amphenol stock on January 2nd.

Representative James Comer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 1/2/2025.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.00. 1,606,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,082,802. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $75.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.69.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 352.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 83.3% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 89.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $21,468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,764,380.96. This represents a 48.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,136,890.88. This represents a 31.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Comer

James Comer Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 14, 2016. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Comer (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Prior to serving in Congress, Comer was the Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture from 2012 to 2016, and the Kentucky House of Representatives from 2001 to 2012. He also unsuccessfully ran for Governor of Kentucky in 2015. A writer for the Louisville Courier-Journal called Comer “instrumental in the final passage of a five-year farm bill,” noting that he served on the conference committee that produced the final version of the bill. Comer is from Tompkinsville, Ky. He acted as the director of South Central Bank for 12 years and has been the co-owner of the Comer Land and Cattle Company. He previously served as president of CFB Foods Incorporated from 2001 to 2003 and president of Comer and Polston Insurance Incorporated from 1993 to 1995.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

