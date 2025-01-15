Rep. James Comer Purchases Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Representative James Comer (R-Kentucky) recently bought shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI). In a filing disclosed on January 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in SoFi Technologies stock on January 2nd.

Representative James Comer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 1/2/2025.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ SOFI traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,511,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,318,285. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.12, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 280,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $138,969.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,632.75. This trade represents a 4.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 24,105,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $386,417,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,009,264 shares of company stock valued at $416,889,795 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

About Representative Comer

James Comer Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 14, 2016. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Comer (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Prior to serving in Congress, Comer was the Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture from 2012 to 2016, and the Kentucky House of Representatives from 2001 to 2012. He also unsuccessfully ran for Governor of Kentucky in 2015. A writer for the Louisville Courier-Journal called Comer “instrumental in the final passage of a five-year farm bill,” noting that he served on the conference committee that produced the final version of the bill. Comer is from Tompkinsville, Ky. He acted as the director of South Central Bank for 12 years and has been the co-owner of the Comer Land and Cattle Company. He previously served as president of CFB Foods Incorporated from 2001 to 2003 and president of Comer and Polston Insurance Incorporated from 1993 to 1995.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.