Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,871 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,396,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 38,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 198,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

