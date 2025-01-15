Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE RCH traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$37.67. 18,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,536. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of C$36.30 and a 1 year high of C$47.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$38.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.13. The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Richelieu Hardware

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.54, for a total value of C$112,632.90. Also, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.26, for a total transaction of C$206,605.62. 7.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company’s principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

