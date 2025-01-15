RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 13.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE OPP traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 149,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,603. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

