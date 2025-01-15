Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 63.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 200,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 77,780 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Pfizer by 2,698.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 269,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 259,386 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 51,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 164,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 451,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after buying an additional 71,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $31.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

