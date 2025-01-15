Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) shares fell 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 522,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 829,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Royal Helium Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$7.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05.

Royal Helium Company Profile

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

