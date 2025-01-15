S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Invests $497,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,570 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 20.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.96.

NKE stock opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.06. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.53 and a 12-month high of $107.43. The company has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

