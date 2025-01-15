S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Purchases 66,728 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 194.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,728 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,593,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275,290 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $346,668,000. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 190.6% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,723,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,319,000 after buying an additional 2,442,216 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,508,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 897.7% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 1,267,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,178 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHX stock opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.