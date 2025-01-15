Safeguard Financial LLC Buys 47,239 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 242.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,239 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 86.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SCHD opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

