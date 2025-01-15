Safeguard Financial LLC Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,190 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,772,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,689,000 after purchasing an additional 138,191 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 49.6% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 46.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 22,726 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% in the second quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $281.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.43 and a 200-day moving average of $286.83. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90. The firm has a market cap of $201.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,201.25. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total value of $441,470.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,435.60. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,428 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.39.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

