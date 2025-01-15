Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $443.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAIA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $481.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price target (down from $565.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.53.

NASDAQ SAIA traded up $11.95 on Wednesday, reaching $482.80. The company had a trading volume of 182,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,679. The company’s fifty day moving average is $510.85 and its 200-day moving average is $459.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Saia has a 1-year low of $358.90 and a 1-year high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $627,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,200. The trade was a 11.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 869,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,566,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 692,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,761,000 after purchasing an additional 64,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,292,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Saia by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 303,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,744,000 after buying an additional 31,991 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

