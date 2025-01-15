Schlumberger (SLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 17th. Analysts expect Schlumberger to post earnings of $0.90 per share and revenue of $9,241,140.00 billion for the quarter.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Schlumberger to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,874,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,793,386. The stock has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $55.69.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. This represents a 22.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

