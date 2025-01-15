Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 234,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 265,970 shares.The stock last traded at $31.24 and had previously closed at $30.72.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,328,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,797 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 55,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $847,000.

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

