Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $24.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

