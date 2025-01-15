Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,010,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 1,797,510 shares.The stock last traded at $26.27 and had previously closed at $25.82.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average is $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHA. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 60,552 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 186.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.