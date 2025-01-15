Scotiabank Forecasts K92 Mining’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

TSE:KNT opened at C$9.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$5.27 and a 1-year high of C$10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.41.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

