Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Stock Price

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$77.50 to C$75.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s current price. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2025 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

CCA has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. National Bank Financial raised Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.17.

Shares of CCA traded down C$0.42 on Wednesday, hitting C$63.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$69.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.46. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.09.

In related news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock purchased 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$69.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,189.33. Also, Director Jacques Royer sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.86, for a total transaction of C$45,241.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$68.86. The trade was a 99.85 % decrease in their position. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

