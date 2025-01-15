Scotiabank Has Negative Forecast for TSE:PPL FY2024 Earnings

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.29. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS.
Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.19). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.03 billion.
Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$52.73 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$44.56 and a one year high of C$60.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$55.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 84.66%.
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
