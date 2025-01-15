Scotiabank Has Positive Outlook for WPM FY2025 Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $308.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Canada cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $56.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average is $60.37. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $68.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $773,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 27,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 515,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 163,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 26,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

