SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 289 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 0.5% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $609.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $473.89 and a twelve month high of $648.66. The stock has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $627.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $594.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

