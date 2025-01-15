Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.800- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $247.1 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.2 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEZL shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective (up from $353.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Sezzle Stock Up 11.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:SEZL traded up $26.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $259.57. 145,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,325. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.93 and a 200 day moving average of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 9.72. Sezzle has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $477.52.

In other news, Director Kyle M. Brehm bought 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $360.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,480. This represents a 3.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $308,355.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,860 shares in the company, valued at $9,633,010.20. This trade represents a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,562 in the last three months. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Further Reading

