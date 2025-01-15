SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Up 2,100.0% in December

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SGS to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SGS from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

SGS Trading Up 12.6 %

SGS Company Profile

SGSOY stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.35. 166,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,312. SGS has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $11.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

Featured Articles

