SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Up 2,100.0% in December

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SGS to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SGS from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.
SGS Trading Up 12.6 %
SGS Company Profile
SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.
