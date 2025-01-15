Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Declines By 96.9%

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the December 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,308,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,233,000 after acquiring an additional 167,785 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MUC remained flat at $10.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. 352,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,163. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $11.64.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

