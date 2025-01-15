Short Interest in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Expands By 140.3%

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,400 shares, a growth of 140.3% from the December 15th total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bullfrog AI Stock Performance

Bullfrog AI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 66,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,647. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. Bullfrog AI has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bullfrog AI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of Bullfrog AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Bullfrog AI Company Profile

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

