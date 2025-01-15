Short Interest in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Rises By 1,284.2%

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 912,200 shares, an increase of 1,284.2% from the December 15th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,349,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.
