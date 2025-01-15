Short Interest in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Rises By 1,284.2%

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 912,200 shares, an increase of 1,284.2% from the December 15th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,349,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Price Performance

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Shares of CFRUY stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,751. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

