Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Rises By 752.8%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,500 shares, an increase of 752.8% from the December 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Crédit Agricole Stock Up 1.7 %

CRARY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. 307,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,248. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.40. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 7.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

