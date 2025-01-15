Short Interest in First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Grows By 100.0%

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FREVS traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $18.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Company Profile

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

