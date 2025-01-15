Short Interest in Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Drops By 96.9%

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the December 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,645,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Halberd Stock Performance
HALB traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 957,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,349. Halberd has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
About Halberd
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Halberd
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Investors Navigate Uncertainty by Seeking Refuge in Gold and Oil
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Archer Aviation Shares Slide, Now Bargain Priced for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Halberd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halberd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.