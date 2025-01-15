Short Interest in Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Drops By 96.9%

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the December 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,645,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Halberd Stock Performance

HALB traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 957,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,349. Halberd has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About Halberd

Halberd Corporation, a biotech company, develops treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It offers treatments for post traumatic stress disorder/chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, cancer, blood-borne, and cerebrospinal fluid related diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.

