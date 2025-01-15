Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Expands By 334.0%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a growth of 334.0% from the December 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBANP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.41. 47,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,809. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

