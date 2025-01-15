Short Interest in IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Grows By 133.1%

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,204,400 shares, an increase of 133.1% from the December 15th total of 516,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 506,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
IWG Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS IWGFF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.90. 707,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,559. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. IWG has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $2.63.
IWG Company Profile
