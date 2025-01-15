Short Interest in IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Grows By 133.1%

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,204,400 shares, an increase of 133.1% from the December 15th total of 516,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 506,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

IWG Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IWGFF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.90. 707,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,559. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. IWG has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

