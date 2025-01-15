Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Grows By 306.8%

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 306.8% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth $358,000.

Get Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of JSMD stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $76.67. 70,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,229. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average of $73.17. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.4041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

(Get Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.