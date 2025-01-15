Short Interest in Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF) Declines By 22.3%

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 862,400 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 1,109,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,624.0 days.
Koei Tecmo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TKHCF remained flat at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. Koei Tecmo has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $11.99.
Koei Tecmo Company Profile
