Short Interest in Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF) Declines By 22.3%

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 862,400 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 1,109,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,624.0 days.

Koei Tecmo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TKHCF remained flat at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. Koei Tecmo has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Get Koei Tecmo alerts:

Koei Tecmo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Entertainment, Amusement, and Real Estate segments. The Entertainment segment develops and sells entertainment contents.

Receive News & Ratings for Koei Tecmo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koei Tecmo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.