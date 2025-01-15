Short Interest in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Increases By 108.6%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 108.6% from the December 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 151,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,916. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

