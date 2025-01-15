Short Interest in Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Increases By 150.0%

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TNABY remained flat at $11.27 during trading hours on Wednesday. 153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of -0.17.
