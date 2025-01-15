Short Interest in Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Increases By 150.0%

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNABY remained flat at $11.27 during trading hours on Wednesday. 153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of -0.17.

Get Tenaga Nasional Berhad alerts:

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.