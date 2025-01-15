Short Interest in Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Drops By 70.0%

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Tessenderlo Group Price Performance
Tessenderlo Group stock remained flat at C$27.05 during trading on Wednesday. Tessenderlo Group has a 1-year low of C$27.00 and a 1-year high of C$27.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$27.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.74.
About Tessenderlo Group
