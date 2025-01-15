Short Interest in Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Grows By 488.9%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 488.9% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Toyota Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYIDY traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.17. Toyota Industries has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $106.84.

About Toyota Industries

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textiles machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, in-vehicle chargers, on-board chargers and DC-DC converter units, and DC-AC inverters; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

