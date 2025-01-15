Short Interest in Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Grows By 488.9%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 488.9% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Toyota Industries Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TYIDY traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.17. Toyota Industries has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $106.84.
About Toyota Industries
