Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Expands By 89.5%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance
OTCMKTS TSGTY traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333. Tsingtao Brewery has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
