Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Up 72.0% in December

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the December 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of Singapore Telecommunications stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.78. 24,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,807. Singapore Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Singapore Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.6633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This is an increase from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.56.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singtel Singapore, NCS, Digital InfraCo, and Corporate segments. The company provides mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, satellite, ICT and managed services; mobile, fixed voice and data, pay television, content and digital services, ICT as well as equipment sales in Singapore; and provides differentiated and end-to-end technology services to clients through its Gov+, Enterprise, and Telco+ strategic business groups with its NEXT capabilities in digital, data, cloud and platforms, as well as offers applications, infrastructure, engineering and cyber.

