Smith Anglin Financial LLC Buys 446 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,403,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,578,000 after buying an additional 1,354,443 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,177,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,931,000 after acquiring an additional 249,829 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,161,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,122,000 after acquiring an additional 122,184 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,638,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,733,000 after purchasing an additional 107,423 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,434,000 after acquiring an additional 100,502 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG opened at $88.36 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.34 and its 200 day moving average is $83.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

