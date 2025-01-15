Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $154.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 14.5% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $154,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 420.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $410.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $307.85 and a 52-week high of $428.69. The company has a market capitalization of $141.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.44.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

