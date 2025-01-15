Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $4.09 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 146.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $178.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.80 and its 200-day moving average is $175.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $153.10 and a 1-year high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

