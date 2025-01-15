SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 429,623 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 215,137 shares.The stock last traded at $18.47 and had previously closed at $18.46.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 980,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,581,000 after buying an additional 40,603 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,433,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

