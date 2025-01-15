SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.9% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $247.03 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $183.78 and a 1-year high of $257.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.81.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

