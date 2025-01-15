SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 3.4% of Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,514,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $247.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $183.78 and a 1 year high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

